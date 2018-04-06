NEW DELHI — The Defense Ministry's official website was hacked April 6 while nine other government sites, including the Home Ministry site, also crashed.
The government said the technical difficulties were related to a "process of technical upgradation."
The trouble began with the Defense Ministry website when a Chinese character appeared at the top of the home page when www.mod.gov.in was opened. Later, the words "the site cannot be reached" and "please try again" appeared.
Minutes later, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to say: "Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website.
"The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken," she said.
The National Information Center, however, denied that the Defense Ministry website had been hacked.
"https://mod.gov.in is not hacked. There is some technical issue since 2:30 p.m. today. Drupal theme https://www.drupal.org/project/zen framework. The site displayed the default logo," the NIC tweeted April 6.
Shortly after the incident with the Defense Ministry website, other government sites, including the Union Home Ministry, Water Resources Ministry, Labor Ministry and Law Ministry sites, crashed April 6.
When attempts were made to open the sites, the homepages displayed an error message that read "the requested service is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for Inconvenience. It would be available soon."
A Home Ministry spokesperson said its departmental website was not hacked and that "it was a process of technical upgradation as security features were being upgraded."
Gulshan Rai, head of the Computer Emergency Response Team, said there had not been any cyberattacks on government websites, nor was there any sabotage.
"It is a hardware failure, affecting around 10 government websites. Drupal is a content management software used by the affected websites. The websites will be restored soon," Rai said.
CERT-In is the national nodal agency that responds to computer security incidents as they occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.