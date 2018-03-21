NEW DELHI — The Delhi High Court March 21 issued notice to former Telecom Minister A. Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum money laundering case.
Justice S.P. Garg issued notice to Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the case asking them to file a reply to the Central Bureau of Investigation plea within two weeks and listed the matter for May 25 for further hearing.
The court was hearing the CBI and Enforcement Directorate plea challenging a special court order acquitting Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum money laundering case.
The CBI moved its application March 20 while the ED, which is probing financial irregularities in the case and assisting the central probe agency, filed an appeal against the special court's Dec. 21, 2017, judgement in the case March 19.
While announcing the judgement, special judge O.P. Saini said the CBI and ED had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the charges against 33 people named in the case.
The matter is believed to have contributed to the Congress-led UPA's electoral loss in 2014.
Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court also acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., film producer Karim Morani, and P. Amirtham and Sharad Kumar of Kalaignar TV.
Former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R.K. Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and three top executives from the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group – Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair – were also acquitted by the special court.
In its chargesheet, the ED alleged that Rs. 2 billion was paid by Swan Telecom (P) Ltd (STPL) promoters to the DMK-run Kalaignar TV.
The CBI had alleged there was a loss of Rs. 309.84 billion to the exchequer in the allocation of licenses for the 2G spectrum. The allocation was scrapped by the top court Feb. 2, 2012.
The special court, which was set up March 14, 2011, to hear the 2G cases exclusively, had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a separate case arising out of the 2G scam probe.
The first case, prosecuted by the CBI, had 17 accused, while the second, pursued by the ED had 19 under trial. The third case had eight accused, including the Essar promoters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.