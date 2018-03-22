NEW DELHI — The political slugfest over controversial data consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica escalated March 22 with the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming the firm was involved in Rahul Gandhi's social media campaign and Congress rubbishing the charge and asking if the government will lodge a First Information Report against the company and its India partner, Oveleno Business Intelligence.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who stirred a political firestorm March 21 with allegations that the Congress was using the services of the London-based political data analytics firm, fired fresh salvos at the Congress March 22, claiming the firm was involved in Congress president Rahul Gandhi's social media campaign and that there had been meetings in this regard.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called Prasad a "minister of lies," and asked the BJP if "Cambridge Analytica was involved in stealing data, then why did it take its services" and "whether an FIR would be registered against CA and OBI."
He said that Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani "follows" Cambridge Analytica on Twitter and the BJP's former information technology head Arvind Gupta, who now runs the Indian government's biggest portal, mygov.in, had called CA a "powerful tool."
Gandhi accused the Modi government of seeking to divert attention from its past "lies" about the 39 Indians killed in Iraq by inventing story about Congress and data theft.
"Problem: 39 Indians dead; Government on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress and data theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved," Gandhi said in a tweet.
CA's India partner, Oveleno Business Intelligence, lists the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (United) as its clients. The India partner is Amrish Tyagi, son of senior JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi.
K.C. Tyagi said March 22 that the company had only "professional links" with the CA and that the government could investigate these links.
Prasad questioned the Congress president’s five months of silence over media reports that claimed his party had engaged CA as 'Brahmastra' – the ultimate weapon – to counter Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi in 2019.
"The report in this regard was first published on Oct. 9, 2017, and the party maintained silence until I raised the issue on Wednesday. They denied the allegations when they found themselves in trouble after the issue was brought to the fore," Prasad said at a press conference.
"The Congress cannot run away from this fact. If the Congress maintains a conspicuous silence on such an important news of the involvement of a dubious social media company and does not counter it, then I am sorry. They don't have any right to run the country," he said.
Prasad also claimed that the Congress engaged CA’s services in the Gujarat Assembly polls.
"They used CA in Gujarat and it was clear from the Congress's pattern of contesting the election," he said.
He refuted Gandhi's allegation that by raking up the CA issue, the Modi government was trying to divert public attention from its "lie about the fate of 39 Indians killed in Iraq."
"We expect that Rahul Gandhi would not indulge in politics over deaths. He should respond to the allegations, which are of serious nature," he said.
He alleged that the firm had been found to be involved in data manipulation and warned that any attempt to misuse social media to influence India's electoral process would not be tolerated.
Prasad said the analytics firm was accused of using bribes and sex workers to entrap politicians and of stealing data from Facebook.
Surjewala said the BJP government has "become a manufacturer of fake news and an epitome of post-truth."
"The business alliance between BJP-JD-U and Cambridge Analytica has now been exposed," he said, adding that "new fake agenda is being used to stop the proceedings in Parliament" and Prasad should be named a "lie minister" instead of law minister.
"BJP and Modi should respond. Didn't they take the services of OBI and CA for Mission 272+? This company was used. Didn't you know they were involved in stealing data?" Surjewala asked.
"Didn't BJP use the services of CA's Indian arm OBI during its election campaign in four states – Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashta and Delhi?"
The party also asked if it was true that in 2010, during the Bihar elections, the BJP and JD-U used the services of CA and OBI.
The party reiterated that it neither had any connection with Cambridge Analytica nor used its services.
Tyagi said the JD-U has no links with his son Amrish Tyagi's firm or with Cambridge Analytica. "Neither CA's directors have ever met Nitish Kumar nor Nitish Kumar ever met CA's bosses," Tyagi said.
Tyagi, however, admitted that Amrish was overseeing JD-U's social media campaign during the last Bihar assembly elections.
