Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron stand together during the inauguration of a solar power plant in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh March 12. French President Emmanuel Macron March 11 pledged millions of dollars for solar projects in developing countries, as world leaders met in India to promote greater investment in renewable energy. A U.N reports says India’s imposition of a duty on Chinese imports as well as the Goods and Services Tax have slowed the growth of solar power in India. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)