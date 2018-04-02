NEW DELHI — Violence erupted in several parts of northern and central India April 2 as thousands of Dalits, members of Hinduism’s lowest caste, protested an order from the country’s top court that they say dilutes legal safeguards put in place for their marginalized community.
Caste prejudice is endemic in Hindu-majority India, even though the constitution outlaws the practice and has made it a crime punishable by up to a year in prison.
The law also states that anyone accused of a caste-related crime could face immediate arrest. However, last month the Supreme Court ruled that in order to prevent misuse of the law, government officers accused of flouting it can be arrested only after their supervisors sign off on an inquiry.
Dalit groups say that the law is already poorly enforced with abysmally low conviction rates and that the top court’s order dilutes it further. Several groups called for a nationwide protest April 2 demanding that the top court review its order.
As protests spread across the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, India’s law minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, told reporters that the federal government would petition the court seeking a review.
The Dalits are lowest in Hinduism’s caste hierarchy and for centuries were marginalized and forced to perform only certain jobs considered menial by other castes. These included skinning dead animal carcasses and cleaning toilets. They were not allowed into temples or permitted to study religious texts.
Independent India’s constitution, which came into effect in 1950, outlawed the practice of discriminating on the basis of caste. Over the years, stringent laws were put into place to deter the practice. But caste-based discrimination continues even though it’s less visible in modern India.
Last week, news reports said a Dalit man was hacked to death by upper caste villagers because he owned and rode a horse, long considered a status symbol in rural India. Dalit schoolchildren routinely complain of being mistreated in schools and colleges.
IANS reports that eight people were killed and over 100 were injured during the day-long nation-wide shutdown in response to the Supreme Court order.
The government, in a bid to pacify the agitated activists, said it has filed a petition in the apex court seeking a review of its March 20 order that bars automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of Dalits and others.
Protesters clashed with police in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, paralyzing life to varying degrees amid incidences of violence and arson.
The central government rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to violence-hit Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while a Home Ministry official in Delhi said two Rapid Action Force companies were sent to Meerut and one company each to Agra and Hapur.
Amid the widespread anger and violence, the Modi government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to seek a recall of the ruling against the automatic arrest of an accused following a complaint moved under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, but the top court denied an urgent hearing of the matter.
The Supreme Court ruled March 20 that police will hold an inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the complaint filed under the act before acting upon it.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government "with due respect, does not agree with the reasoning given by the apex court."
