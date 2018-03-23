KOCHI — Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan March 23 batted for a revolution in education and skill building in India, and advocated bringing talent back from abroad.
Currently teaching finance at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, Rajan said: "We are not as global as we should be."
"Too many of our people are too poorly educated or skilled to compete in a globalized tech-enabled economy. If we don't do that we will end up with a two-tier economy of a few 'haves' and a vast population of 'have-nots,' which is neither socially stable nor desirable," said Rajan during a keynote address outlining his vision for India at the #FUTURE Global Digital Summit organized by the Kerala government here.
During his half-hour talk, he emphasized the importance of accelerating the pace of growth and technology adoption.
"Even as we improve infrastructure and logistics through the massive investments that we envisage, we have to recognize that the export-led growth path is closing quickly, partly as a result of political movements in the West to build tariff walls, and partly because technology is allowing them to bring back the jobs into their country through customized machine-based programs utilizing less labor," he said.
He also warned that the global economic recovery is likely to be hit if the trade war between the U.S. and China intensifies and said he hoped better sense prevails.
According to Rajan, politics is one of the reasons change does not happen as fast as it should.
"Any change hurts the incumbents and those incumbents strike back. Today, the mood against trade is often really a disguised move against technology. You can't proceed against technology, but you can against trade. Ultimately the cause is the loss of jobs.
"India needs to join the global supply chains sooner rather than later, so we have positions there that we can defend," he said, adding that "we need to keep a focused tariff regime to be able to do so."
