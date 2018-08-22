NEW DELHI — Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Gurudas Kamat died here Aug. 22 following a massive heart attack. He was 63.
According to a close family friend, Kamat suddenly complained of severe chest pain while having his morning tea at his home here.
He called out his driver who rushed him to the Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri where he is said to have died within minutes.
Kamat is survived by wife Maharookh and son Sunil.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, among other leaders, condoled his death.
United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi visited the central Delhi hospital where he passed away and placed a wreath on Kamat's body.
Respected across party lines, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had picked Kamat as part of the four-member official delegation to the United Nations in 2003, along with former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.
In 2010, Kamat was nominated to represent former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the U.N. International Conference on Federalism in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Kamat, the youthful and secular face of the party and a five-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, served as union minister of state for Home in 2009 but abruptly resigned in 2011, citing "personal reasons" after his appointment as minister of state (independent charge) for Drinking Water and Sanitation.
He also served as union minister of state for Communications and Information Technology.
Kamat had resigned from the Congress in 2016 over his reported unhappiness with the functioning of the local party unit in Mumbai but later withdrew his resignation after the leadership persuaded him against it. He quit all posts last year, though he remained a staunch Congressman until the end.
Considered an able organizer and a good orator, Kamat was president of the Mumbai Congress from 2003 to 2008. He was president of the party's student wing, the National Students' Union of India, from 1976 to 1980, Indian Youth Congress chief from 1980 to 1988 and later served the party as a general secretary.
In his last tweet hours before the end, Kamat had extended his greetings on Eid-ul-Azha. On Aug. 22, he had greeted party leader Ahmed Patel on his birthday and congratulated him on being appointed party treasurer again.
Rahul Gandhi, who is in Germany, said that Kamat's death is a massive blow to the party.
"The sudden passing away of senior leader Gurudas Kamatji is a massive blow to the Congress family. Gurudasji helped build the Congress in Mumbai and was greatly respected and admired by all. My condolences to his family," he tweeted.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said: "I am shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of Gurudas Kamat. My deepest condolences to all members of his family. I pray to God for the departed soul."
Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Kamat's son Sunil, expressing his condolences.
"I am extremely saddened to learn about the demise of your beloved father... He was a dedicated public servant and a mass leader of Maharashtra. He will be missed by the country and Congress party in Maharashtra," Kharge said.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he is "saddened" as he has "lost a leader who knew the pulse of Mumbaikars and would always voice their concern in Parliament."
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said he "lost a great colleague."
State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said: "A very dynamic and renowned face of the Congress and a great leader Gurudas Kamat is no more."
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mumbai North-East Kirit Somaiya expressed shock over his political rival's demise.
"We have lost a gentleman politician, an MP always active for the betterment of Mumbai though we contested Lok Sabha elections against each other," Somaiya tweeted.
