NEW DELHI — After being rapped by the Supreme Court over the condition of the Taj Mahal, the government July 16 said that it will take action on "war footing" to deal with air and water pollution in and around the world-famous 17th century Mughal monument.
The assurance came after a high-level inter-ministerial meeting here, chaired by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma and state Minister Satyapal Singh, during which steps to tackle the yellowing of the Taj Mahal and Yamuna pollution were discussed.
Addressing a press conference, Gadkari announced that the Center has decided to adopt several measures for preserving the monument, such as the introduction of green fuels, e-buses, opening more ethanol industries and cleaning the Yamuna River.
"To deal with air pollution the use of bio fuel, green fuel and electric vehicles will be popularized in Agra," he said.
"An ethanol policy will be introduced for Agra which will include conversion of bio mass to ethanol during the crop burning season and use of ethanol in auto rickshaws combined with introduction of mass rapid transport system as a part of policy of zero tolerance to pollution," he added.
A committee to be headed by headed by Union Environment Secretary C. K. Mishra will be formed to look into the issue of industrial pollution. The committee will also include experts from NEERI, IITs and other environmental organizations.
"The committee will study on case to case basis and take a tough stand on hazardous industries in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal," the minister said.
Speaking on water pollution in the Yamuna, Gadkari said restoring the Yamuna falls under the Namami Ganga project and added that several projects are underway to make the river pollution-free.
"(A total of) 36 projects of Rs. 4,000 crore on the river Yamuna have been identified and it is hoped that the DPRs (detailed project reports) will be completed in next few months. Already 11 projects have started in Delhi on the river Yamuna and the tender for the 12th project will be finalized soon," he added.
