GANDHINAGAR — The Gujarat High Court April 2 observed that non-consensual intercourse by a husband cannot be called rape. However, it also stated that subjecting his spouse to oral or ‘unnatural’ sex was akin to cruelty.
The court made these observations in a case pertaining to a complaint from a woman doctor that her husband – also a medical professional – subjected her to rape and other forms of physical harassment.
The complainant said her husband forced her to engage in sexual intercourse, oral sex and unnatural sexual activities with him, and tortured her for a dowry.
Seeking a rejection of his wife's complaint, the husband moved the Gujarat High Court.
Stating that a physical relationship with his wife against her consent could not be called rape, Justice J.B. Pardiwala observed: "The husband cannot be prosecuted for the offense of rape punishable under Section 376 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) at the instance of his wife as the marital rape is not covered under Section 375 of IPC...which provides that sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 18 years of age, is not rape."
However, Pardiwala said that a wife can initiate proceedings against her husband for unnatural sex under Section 377 of the IPC.
Quoting and citing previous judgments, the court observed that though a husband has the right to have sex with his legally wedded wife, she is not his property and it should not be without her consent.
The court also observed that demanding or harassing someone for a dowry also amounts to a crime.
Justice Pardiwala refused to give the case to an investigative agency, such as the Crime Investigation Department or the Central Bureau of Investigation, and ordered the court to continue hearing the woman’s complaint. The court also rejected the complaint against her husband’s parents filed by the complainant.
