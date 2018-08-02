ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has invited Bollywood star Aamir Khan and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar to his oath-taking ceremony Aug. 11, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party announced Aug. 1.
The development came after PTI leaders met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to discuss which foreign dignitaries could be invited to the PTI chief's ceremony, leading daily Dawn reported.
Earlier reports said the PTI wanted to invite the heads of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation member states, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as China and Turkey. The party denied the reports.
According to Dawn, members of the Pakistan Foreign Office said inviting foreign leaders to the oath taking ceremony was "a sensitive matter" and all perspectives needed to be taken into consideration.
On July 31, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said they would consult the Foreign Office regarding inviting foreign leaders.
"Media speculations about international dignitaries attending PM oath ceremony are not correct. We have sought the advice of Foreign Office on the matter and will decide accordingly," Chaudhry tweeted.
Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the country's National Assembly after the July 25 election. However, it is short of numbers to form its government independently.
It is now reaching out to smaller political parties and independent candidates for support to form a coalition government. But it is essentially clear that Khan is set to become the prime minister.
