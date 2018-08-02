Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan addresses a political campaign rally ahead of the general election in Islamabad, July 21. Khan, whose party won the most votes, is set to be the next prime minster of Pakistan and has invited Bollywood star Aamir Khan and cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar to his oath-taking ceremony Aug. 11. (Farooq Naeem/AFP/Getty Images)