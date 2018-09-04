Public sector oil refiners in India may begin sidestepping U.S. sanctions against Tehran’s petroleum industry by importing oil directly from Iranian tankers.
Fearing a re-imposition of U.S. sanctions, India’s top shipper, Shipping Corp of India, had begun halting oil shipments. However, reports have detailed a deal between India and Iran in which Tehran will arrange tankers and insurance for the delivery of oil.
Following President Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal in May, Washington has been re-imposing economic penalties on Tehran. U.S. sanctions on Iranian petroleum are scheduled to start in November in what is an effort to cut Iranian oil exports to zero.
Those who does not cut their economic ties to Iran will “risk severe consequences,” President Trump has warned.
According to a Bloomberg report, “an emerging pattern” in the oil markets shows that “U.S. sanctions are succeeding in throttling Iran’s sales to its customers even before the measures take effect in early November.” Already, many major international companies, including France’s supermajor oil and gas company Total and carmaker Renault, have ended their business with Iran.
However, China and India – the two top buyers of Iranian crude – appear to be in support of Iran.
Analysts say New Delhi’s move to keep Iranian oil flowing is similar to efforts in China where buyers are shifting nearly all of their Iranian oil imports to ships owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company. Meanwhile, Tehran is offering nearly free shipping and an extended credit period.
As part of the agreement, Reuters reports, Iran will also provide insurance, which is no longer available from Western insurers due to the re-imposed sanctions.
The Times of India reported that officials in New Delhi are likely to use continued Iranian oil imports as a bargaining chip in the upcoming Sept. 6 talks with Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
