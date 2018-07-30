Indian security personnel stand guard as residents stand in a queue to check their names on the final list of National Register of Citizens at an NRC Sewa Kendra in Burgoan village in the Morigoan district of Assam July 30. A draft list of Assam citizens has four million people in the state scrambling to prove their citizenship and sparked fears of deportation of largely Bengali-speaking Muslims. (Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images)