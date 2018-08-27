TUCSON, Ariz. — An engineering firm based in India has plans to expand its business to southern Arizona.
Executives with AXISCADES say they plan to create 320 jobs in Tucson over the next five years. The company specializes in providing engineering solutions to customers in numerous industries — from mining and aerospace to energy and health care.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Aug. 24 called the announcement a big win for Tucson.
Company officials say they chose the southern Arizona city to be closer to Caterpillar, one of their key customers, and other clients in the mining industry. They also cited growth in the aerospace, defense and health sectors.
The company says it plans to work with the University of Arizona and Arizona State University in recruiting and training graduates.
