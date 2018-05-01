LEH — As part of a joint-effort to reset relations, Indian Army members along with their families May 1 attended a function organized by their Chinese counterparts at Chusul-Moldo meeting point on the other side of the de facto India-China border in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.
The ceremonious special border personnel meeting was a part of a series of confidence building measures the two sides committed to after an informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in Wuhan to reset the bilateral relationship.
Sources said the celebrations were held on the occasion of International Labor Day during which both the armies reaffirmed their commitment to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control that divides the Ladakh region between the two countries.
"Troops and families of both armies were part of the celebrations which were conducted in an atmosphere of bonhomie and friendship," an official said.
Special cultural programs were also organized by the two armies.
The official said the two armies also exchanged gifts at the Wacha border post in Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh.
"Such meetings indicate the upward trend of relations between the two great nations and building of trust between the two armies deployed on the border."
The official said during the meeting the two sides discussed ways to reduce tension along the disputed borders.
The bonhomie at the border comes days after Prime Minister Modi and President Xi decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communication and build trust and understanding between the border guarding forces of the two countries.
The ties between the two countries had soured after a military stand-off that lasted for more than a month at Doklam in Sikkim last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.