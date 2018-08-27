India’s population is exploding. Currently among the top five populous countries in the world, with a population of 1,371 million people, India is second only to China. But according to the 2018 World Population Data Sheet released by the Population Reference Bureau, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit organization, that equation might soon change.
By mid-2030, PRB noted, India’s population will likely be eight percent more than that of China, and by mid-2050, that percentage will go up to 25, with India becoming the most populous country in the world, housing 1,680 million people.
Currently, India’s population is estimated to be around 1.37 billion while that of China is around 1.39 billion, reported the Hindustan Times.
The study found out that while India’s population is expected to reach 1.53 billion by mid-2030 and 1.68 billion by mid-2050, China’s population is likely to reach 1.42 billion by mid-2030 and then fall to 1.34 billion by mid-2050.
That India will replace China as the world’s most populous country does not mean that its demographic transition is not happening, according to the publication.
Demographic transition is the long-term shift in birth and death rates from high to low levels in a population. The mortality decline usually precedes the fertility decline, resulting in rapid population growth during the transition period.
India, said the study, is in the second phase of the demographic transition. The second phase is characterized by declining fertility and further declines in mortality. As smaller birth cohorts replace larger ones and larger birth cohorts age into adulthood, the share of children in the population begins to decline while the share of working-age adults grows, it said.
According to PRB estimates, reports HT, the compound annual growth rate of India’s population between mid-2018 to mid-2030 is likely to be 0.93 percent and come down to 0.46 percent between 2030 and 2050. China’s population will have a CAGR of 0.27 percent during this time. It is this demographic transition that will lead to a decline in India’s share in both the world’s and South Asia’s population in mid-2030 and mid-2050 compared to what it is now.
