NEW DELHI — Collaboration between India and Russia is crucial to global stability and the international community can learn from Russia’s the successful mission in Syria to combat terrorism, said experts from Delhi and Moscow.
"In the renewed geo-political scenario, India-Russia collaboration is vital for ensuring peace and security," said experts from New Delhi and Moscow during a video interaction at an international security conference in Moscow, according to a statement issued by the Russian Embassy here.
"Experts have stressed that Russia's experience in Syria is a vital learning for international collaboration to combat terror elements," it said.
The video interaction, "Regional security: A view from Moscow and Delhi," included experts from both countries discussing topical regional security issues, cooperation between Russia and India, joint steps to counter international terrorism, as well as common threats, challenges and opportunities to minimize terror threats.
"There is no ready to use therapy for combating terror elements while the essential aspect is that for any such combat there are three elements, which are the military, social and political components," said Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Deputy Chairman Alexei Kondratiev.
"Russia has been largely successful in its Syrian operation because it could simultaneously take up all these three factors in consideration and these learnings are vital for situations like that in Afghanistan," he said.
Jawaharlal Nehru University's Center for European Studies Professor Gulshan Sachdeva said: "The trust built with years of working together between India and Russia is a vital element for international cooperation to fight terror and to ensure security and stability in the region, which has global implications."
Other experts said greater cooperation between European and Asian powers such as India, China and Russia, is vital for both regional stability and global peace. An Indian expert said Pakistan is a victim of its own policies and India wants to see a strong and prosperous Pakistan.
The interaction was coordinated by Olga Dycheva, head of the Information Department of the Russian Embassy.
Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security. The two-day conference April 4-5 is being organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Sitharaman is on her first visit to Russia as the country's defense minister where she will meet her Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu and other senior leaders.
