NEW DELHI — In its inaugural meeting here May 2, the newly-established super panel for defense planning, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, decided to chart a time-bound action plan to accelerate military purchases.
According to a defense statement, the meeting of the Defense Planning Committee "deliberated upon the geo-strategic landscape and agreed to chart a time-bound action plan in keeping with its broad mandate."
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Doval and was also attended by the three service chiefs.
Other members include Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Expenditure Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha, Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale and Chief of Integrated Defense Staff Lt. Gen. Satish Dua, who is also member secretary.
The overarching Defense Planning Committee formed only last month has been mandated to drive the country's military and security strategy, draft capability development plans and guide and accelerate defense equipment acquisitions in line with Prime Minster Narendra Modi's ambitious plans to modernize India's armed forces and their aging war machines.
With the NSA spearheading the all-powerful panel, the country's defense strategizing has for all practical purposes come under the Prime Minister's Office with an aim to accelerate military purchasing decisions.
The panel has been tasked with preparing military doctrines and defining future Indian military objectives amid rising internal and external security challenges in a heavily militarized neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.