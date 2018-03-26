NEW DELHI — India is now home to a new international treaty-based organization following the signing of the headquarters agreement between the government and the newly-formed International Solar Alliance here March 26.
The agreement was signed by Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh and ISA Interim Director General Upendra Tripathy.
According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, the new agreement has "provisions covering definition; interpretation and objectives; legal status, capacity and freedom of assembly; headquarters; other premises for temporary use; the ISA Secretariat property, funds and assets; communication facility for the implementation of the ISA Secretariat activity; visas; staff of the ISA Secretariat; privileges and immunities; waiver of privileges and immunities; settlement of disputes; supplemental agreements; general provisions; entry into force; and duration."
"Accordingly, the government of India recognizes the international legal personality of the ISA."
"The ISA Secretariat shall enjoy independence and freedom of action in the furtherance of its official functions and shall have the rights to display its logo, flag and other identifiers, on its programs, premises and vehicles.
"The government of India shall provide support of Rs. 125 crore to ISA for creating corpus, building infrastructure and recurring expenditure over five years duration from 2016-17 to 2020-21," it said.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President Francois Hollande at the Paris climate summit in 2015, the ISA was conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and provide a platform to collaborate on resolving identified gaps through a common, agreed upon approach.
It is open to all 121 prospective member countries falling between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. Of these, 62 have signed the framework agreement and 32 have submitted their instruments of ratification.
At the agreement signing ceremony, V.K. Singh said that the dream of solar energy as a significant source of power has been realized.
He said the agreement would ensure a reduction in the price of solar power, allowing it to reach poorer sections of society.
India has 20 GW of installed solar capacity and is one of the fastest growing solar power producers in the world. It has increased its solar power capacity by about eight times in the past four years.
India's wind power generation capacity is 32.8 GW and the country aims to achieve 175 GW of clean energy by 2022, of which 100 GW will be solar.
Earlier this month, Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the founding conference of the ISA.
While Modi presented a 10-point action plan to promote the use of solar energy, Macron announced an additional investment of 700 million euros for global solar energy production by 2022 to reduce fossil fuel use and combat climate change.
The ISA was established Dec. 6, 2017, following the fulfillment of conditions laid down in the framework agreement.
The signing of the agreement comes two days after Earth Hour, which took place March 24.
The AP adds that during earth hour, in countries around the world at 8:30 p.m. local time, people were switching off the lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of climate change.
Since beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in, from turning off the porch lights to letting the Sydney Opera House go dark.
Those 60 minutes are ''an opportunity to adopt a shifting of the consumption culture, and behavior change towards sustainability,'' Indian Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a statement.
Many people, of course, barely notice. Around India Gate, New Delhi's monument to the Indian dead in World War I, thousands of people continued March 24 with the city's nightly warm-weather ritual. They bought ice cream and cheap plastic trinkets. They flirted. Young children rode in electric carts that their parents rented for a few minutes at a stretch.
But for an hour the arch stayed dark, a silent call for change.
