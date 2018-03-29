SRIHARIKOTA — Using its heavy rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – the GSLV-F08 – India, in a copy book style, March 29 successfully launched the GSAT-6A satellite, which will be used to provide mobile communication facilities.
The GSLV-MkII rocket slung the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit from where it will be taken to its final geostationary orbit by three orbit raising maneuver.
At the mission control center, Indian Space Research Organization scientists were visibly happy, slapping backs and hugging each other once the rocket ejected the satellite into the intended orbit.
"This is the sixth successful launch of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic engine. The GSAT-6A satellite was placed in its designated orbit precisely," said ISRO Chairman K. Sivan.
"The GSAT-6A will complement GSAT-6 launched earlier. The two satellites will provide platform for advanced technologies for point-to-point communication."
He said the GSLV rocket had major improvements to enhance its performance.
The induction of a high-thrust Vikas engine enhances the performance capacity of the second stage by around six percent.
Sivan said the rocket was fitted with an electromechanical actuation system in the place of the electro-hydraulic actuation system, adding that the electromechanical actuation system was made with ISRO-developed space grade lithium-ion cells.
At precisely 4:56 p.m., the GSLV rocket ascended into the sky from the second launch pad here at Satish Dhawan Space Center and the 49.1 meter, 415.6 ton rocket, slung the 2 ton satellite into the intended orbit 17.46 minutes into its flight.
The purpose of the satellite is to provide mobile communication applications in S-band in five spot beams and C-band in one beam during its 10-year life span.
ISRO said the GSAT-6A was similar to the GSAT-6 that was launched into orbit in 2015.
The GSLV is a three stage/engine rocket. The core of the first stage is fired with solid fuel while the four strap-on motors are fired by liquid fuel. The second stage is liquid fuel-propelled and the third is the cryogenic engine.
According to ISRO, two improvements were made to the rocket’s second stage this time around – the induction of the Vikas engine and the electromechanical actuation system.
One of the crucial rocket engines is the cryogenic engine, designed and developed by the ISRO, and more efficient than the other two variants as it provides more thrust for every kilogram of propellant burned.
With this successful launch, India established the performance of its GSLV-MkII rocket, which in the future may fetch orders from third parties to launch their satellites.
For a fee, India puts foreign satellites into orbit using its lighter rocket – the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle – as their weight is not much.
Revenue for launching satellites depends on the weight of the satellite – the higher the weight, the higher the revenue.
According to the latest Economic Survey, India’s foreign exchange earnings from the export of satellite launch services increased noticeably in 2015-16 and 2016-17, to Rs. 394 crore and Rs. 275 crore from Rs. 149 crore in 2014-15.
