NEW DELHI — Indian and American defense officials July 18 discussed how to strengthen defense trade ties and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of military equipment even as the two countries are locked in an argument over the U.S. sanctions against Russia that have affected defense deals between New Delhi and Moscow.
The 7th Defense Technology and Trade Initiative meeting, which forms a part of the Indo-U.S. Bilateral Defense Cooperation, was co-chaired by Secretary of Defense Production Ajay Kumar and U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord.
The DTTI meetings are held twice a year, alternately in India and the U.S., with the aim of bringing sustained leadership focus on the bilateral defense trade relationship.
According to an official statement, Kumar told the meeting that the Indian government had taken a number of steps to bolster the Indian defense industry and its flagship ‘Make in India' initiative.
Given the large defense outlay planned for India's future defense requirements, the contribution of the industry, in partnership with foreign original equipment manufacturers to begin with, is expected to be significant, Kumar said.
"This will also contribute to overall growth of the economy and also have several opportunity benefits and downstream effects," he said.
Lord said the India-U.S. defense cooperation is one of the core pillars of the defense relationship between the two countries.
She said the U.S. had designated India as a Major Defense Partner and expected the defense relationship between the two countries to be further strengthened.
She also stated that the DTTI is an important forum leading to the 2+2 Dialogue that is expected to be held Sept. 6 after it was twice postponed in the last one year.
The government has established a number of joint working groups under the DTTI to take forward mutually agreed upon projects for the benefit of the Armed Forces.
Discussions on the formulation of a standard operating procedure and the Industrial Security Annex are proceeding as planned, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said.
The two countries also agreed to maintain sustained interactions to enhance their cooperation in homeland security, an official statement said.
The decision was taken during a dialogue between an Indian delegation led by Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry Rajni Sekhri Sibal and the U.S. delegation led by James McCament, deputy under secretary, Department of Homeland Security, said the Home Ministry statement
"The meeting focused on issues relating to security cooperation, customs and immigration, aviation security and capacity building. Both sides agreed to work out the modalities to address these issues. The discussions were held in a friendly atmosphere and it was agreed to maintain sustained interactions to enhance security cooperation between the two countries," it said.
