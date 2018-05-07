NEW DELHI — Some 41 peacekeepers from 19 African countries May 7 began a two-week training program on U.N. peacekeeping operations jointly conducted by Indian and U.S. trainers.
The joint India-U.S. effort for capacity building for African countries is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the United Nations on its 17th anniversary for greater Indian contribution to U.N. peacekeeping operations.
Organized by the Center for United Nations Peacekeeping in India, the training program is the third in a series of U.N. peacekeeping courses for African countries. Similar editions were held in 2016 and 2017.
Ruchi Ghanashyam, secretary (West), External Affairs Ministry, welcomed the officers and briefed the audience on India’s commitment to the U.N. in the inaugural session of the program at the Manekshaw Center here. U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster also addressed the audience.
Other speakers included Director General of Staff Duties Lt. Gen. A.K. Sharma.
The course objective is to build and enhance the capacity of troops from African nations that contribute to the U.N. and to further train the trainers from those countries, an Indian Army spokesperson said in a statement.
"The course is based on the concept of training the trainers, as stated by the U.N., is one of the many steps that India has initiated towards active contribution to peace support activities," the spokesperson said.
The first two editions of the course were conducted in English, which limited participation to English-speaking African countries only. To widen participation and include Francophone countries, the third edition is being conducted in English as well as French.
Over 50 percent of participants are from Francophone countries.
The training incorporates topics on operational and logistical matters, humanitarian issues, blackboard and tabletop exercises and mission briefs, and is being conducted by a pool of seasoned instructors from India and the U.S.
The alumni instructors from Africa who have attended the previous editions of this course are also holding some sessions.
