NEW DELHI — India July 31 welcomed the U.S.' decision to upgrade trade ties between the two nations, saying it is a logical culmination to India's designation as a Major Defense Partner of the U.S.
"We welcome the announcement made by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in the Indo-Pacific Business Forum on July 30, 2018, about the U.S. government's decision to move India into Tier-1 of the Department of Commerce's Strategic Trade Authorization license exception," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
"It is a logical culmination to India's designation as a Major Defense Partner of the U.S. and a reaffirmation of India's impeccable record as a responsible member of the concerned multilateral export control regimes," it stated.
"This step will further facilitate India-U.S. trade and technology collaboration in defense and high technology areas. We look forward to the U.S. side operationalizing the decision at an early date."
India is the only South Asian nation to be put on this list.
