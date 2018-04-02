An Indian American executive was found in possession of a satellite phone while attempting to board a flight in Gujarat headed to Mumbai.
According to authorities, Navin Chandra Dimond, the president and chief executive of hotel chain Stonebridge Companies, was stopped from boarding the flight at Bhuj Airport when CISF personnel found him carrying the phone, according to a Press Trust of India report.
Bhuj ‘A’ division police of the Kutch District lodged a case against Dimond under section 20 of the Indian Telegraph Act, said police inspector Vaibhav Khant, the report said.
“Dimond is visiting India on a tourist visa. The CISF informed us that they have found a satellite phone when he was about to board a flight to Mumbai. We have lodged a case against him and seized the phone for further probe,” he said in the PTI report.
Police have asked Dimond to stay back for a probe, the report said, though the police superintendent of the region has said the violation is not serious.
“We have learned that Dimond did not use that phone during his visit. We have lodged a case because he did not have the license to use such phone in India. Otherwise, one can use such phone after obtaining permissions,” said superintendent M.S. Bharada in the report.
A graduate of Washington State University, where he earned his B.A. and B.S. degrees, and University of Denver, where he earned his M.B.A., Dimond oversees development, operations and investment functions at Stonebridge.
He is the recipient of the Award of Excellence from the American Asian Hotel Owners Association, the Hotelier of the Year Award from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association and the prestigious Hilton Hotels Multi-brand Developer of the Year Award.
