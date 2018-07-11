(L-R) petitioners Anwesh Pokkuluri, Romel Barel and Krishna Reddy pose for photographers in front of the Indian Supreme Court in New Delhi July 10. India's top court began reviewing July 10 petitions against a colonial-era ban on homosexuality, in the latest chapter of a legal tussle between social and religious conservatives and more liberal-minded Indians. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)