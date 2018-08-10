ISLAMABAD — Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria Aug. 10 met Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan and the two pushed for the resumption of bilateral talks, while the envoy briefed Khan on New Delhi's concerns about terrorism, an official said.
The envoy was accompanied by his deputy J.P. Singh.
The meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief took place in the presence of senior party leaders, including former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
The Indian diplomat congratulated Khan for his party's victory in last month's general elections.
During the meeting, Khan "expressed his grave concerns on the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir," a PTI spokesperson said.
Khan also said he hoped that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation leaders' conference will take place in Islamabad soon, he said.
Bisaria expressed his hope that a new chapter in the Pakistan-India relations would begin soon.
During the 30-minute meeting, the high commissioner briefed the PTI leadership on India's concerns about terrorism and cross-border infiltration.
Bisaria also presented Khan a cricket bat signed by the members of the Indian national cricket team.
In July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned Imran Khan, saying his country was ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan.
Imran Khan will take the oath as prime minister Aug. 18, Senator Faisal Javed said Aug. 10.
Javed also confirmed that three former Indian cricketers – Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar – had been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.
