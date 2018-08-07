Chairman and Managing Director of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra (L) poses with CEO of Ola Cabs, Bhavish Aggarwal for a selfie during a joint press conference in Mumbai Sept. 8, 2016. Ola plans to launch services in the U.K. the company said Aug. 7. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)