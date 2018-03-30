NEW DELHI — Innovation and out-of-the-box thinking are the keys to realizing the dream of a 'New India,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here March 30 in his video conference address to the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon.
"Innovation is not merely a word or an event. It's an ongoing process. You can innovate only when you understand a problem and try to find out its solution. We must go to the root of the problem and find out of the box solutions... In the era where knowledge is power, innovation is the driver of growth.
"When I see the young generation busy in innovation with enthusiasm like this, my resolve for 'New India' gets stronger. In the 21st century we will be able to get India the place in the world it deserves. Your energy is the driving force to fulfil the dream of New India," he said.
The prime minister then gave students a new mantra – "IPPP" or "Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper."
"These four steps will lead our country towards faster development. For that we will have to innovate and turn our innovations in patents, making our production smoother and taking products speedily to the people will make them prosper," he said.
"But we must look for need-based innovations not greed-based innovations," he added.
The Hackathon’s two-day finale is being held at 28 nodal centers across the country. There are 1,296 entries selected for the finals out of more than 17,400 teams, with around one lakh students in engineering, management and computer applications master’s programs participating in the event.
Modi said his government aims to introduce the technology of future – including the internet of things, artificial intelligence, block chain technology and robotics – to students at a young age, long before they reach engineering colleges.
"If you have developed an innovative mind in the teenage, half the job is done," he said, urging participants to explore the possibility of multiple sector Hackathons like Health-Hackathons, Law-Hackathons, Architecture-Hackathons, Agriculture-Hackathons and Rural Hackathons.
"We need innovative agriculturists, engineers, architects, doctors, lawyers, managers for these Hackathon. Such Hackathons will provide a platform to budding talents," Modi said.
The prime minister also interacted with Smart India Hackathon participants in various centers.
Earlier in the day, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar launched the finale here and asked the participants to devise solutions for making exams "leak-proof."
Noting that the problem was not a subject of this year's competition, he asked the students to "work on the solution of fool-proof examination" after the competition concludes.
Organized by the All India Council for Technical Education for the HRD Ministry, this is the second edition of the competition, the first of which was held last year.
The competition comprises of two parts – a Software Hackathon and Hardware Hackathon. The final round of Hardware Hackathon competition will be conducted in June.
Javadekar said that 27 student-made innovations from last year’s Smart India Hackathon are in the final stages and ready for deployment. He said thanks to the participation of more students and more teams this year, 100 more innovations will emerge.
