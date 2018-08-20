NEW DELHI — With Interpol confirming that fugitive diamond jeweler Nirav Modi – wanted in the Rs. 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case – is in the United Kingdom, the Central Bureau of Investigation Aug. 20 moved to seek his detention and extradition to India, an official said.
According to a CBI official, U.K. authorities confirmed Modi's presence in the country Aug. 19 through a mail after the agency had issued a diffusion notice against him to Interpol.
A diffusion notice is an international alert for the arrest of a specific person.
The official said the CBI sent an extradition request to the Ministry of Home Affairs Aug. 20 to approach U.K. authorities.
The CBI official said the agency had requested Interpol to detain Modi on the basis of a Red Corner Notice against him. Modi's location was not traced until then.
Interpol revealed two months ago that Modi had traveled to six countries on a passport that was revoked by the Ministry of External Affairs.
On July 2, Interpol issued an RCN against Modi on the basis of money laundering charges leveled by the Enforcement Directorate.
On Aug. 2, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh informed Parliament that the government had sent a request to the U.K. to extradite Modi.
Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali Group, is under investigation by both the CBI and the ED in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.
On May 24 and 26, the ED had filed prosecution complaints or chargesheets against Choksi and Modi.
The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheets and issued non-bailable warrants against the two.
Modi left India along with his family the first week of January, weeks before the scam was reported to the CBI. His wife Ami, a U.S. citizen, left Jan. 6 and Choksi left Jan. 4.
Choksi was last traced to Antigua, where he has been granted citizenship.
