CHENNAI — The United States Aug. 7 condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M. Karunanidhi.
"On behalf of the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, I offer condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamils across the world on the passing of former Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi," Acting U.S. Consul General in Chennai Lauren Lovelace said in a statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Lovelace said.
A five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi, 94, passed away at a local hospital in Chennai Aug. 7 evening.
He was admitted to the hospital July 28.
Leaders in Tamil Nadu Aug. 7 also condoled the death of Karunanidhi.
Expressing his grief, Governor Banwarilal Purohit in a statement said: "Dr. M. Karunanidhi, who was fondly called Kalaignar, was a versatile leader who held the masses mesmerized by his oratory.
"He was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for more than 18 years, during which period he authored and implemented a number of welfare schemes for the poor and underprivileged," Purohit said, listing several of the programs.
Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said he was anguished to hear of the demise of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, who was a very senior politician and leader of the DMK for 50 years.
Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss said a university that made several histories has died. He said the news of Karunanidhi's death has shaken him.
Ramadoss said Karunanidhi became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the age of 45 by dint of hard work. He came into politics without any backing, he added.
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth in a tweet said Karunanidhi's day of death is an unforgettable black day in my life.
The national flag will fly at half-mast Aug. 8 as a mark of respect to Karunanidhi, a government statement said Aug. 7.
"It has also been decided to accord state funeral to the departed leader. The funeral will take place at Chennai on Wednesday and the government of India will observe one-day state mourning throughout the country. There will be no official entertainment on the day," the Home Ministry statement said.
