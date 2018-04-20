In this picture taken Feb. 11, 2009, Gujarat Women and Child Welfare Minister Maya Kodnani smiles along with other Bhartiya Janta Party leaders during a pledge taking ceremony in Ahmedabad. On March 27, 2009, Kodnani surrendered to a Special Investigation Team on charges that she incited a mob during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots that left at least 2,000 dead. The Gujarat High Court acquitted her April 20, citing insufficient evidence that she was at the scene. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)