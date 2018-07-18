NEW DELHI — Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan July 18 accepted a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government and said that discussion and voting on the motion will take place July 20.
Mahajan, who took up the issue after the question hour, said she had received notices from Opposition MPs expressing a lack of confidence in the Union Council of Ministers, and that she was duty-bound to put it before the House.
She said Kesineni Srinavas of the Telugu Desam Party was the first to give his no-confidence notice and asked him to move the motion supported by over 50 members, including those from Congress, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party India-Marxist.
Mahajan said the notice has been accepted. She initially said she would give notice of the day and time of the discussion and voting, and that they would be held within the stipulated 10 days.
However, when the House reassembled post-lunch, the speaker announced that the discussion and voting on the no-confidence motion will take place July 20. Question hour will be suspended for that day.
Trinamool Congress member Dinesh Trivedi urged her to change the date, saying the party MPs planned to attend the Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata July 21 and would not be able to take part in the debate July 20.
He was supported by other Opposition members. Mahajan said she had noted the concern of the Trinamool member.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the time and date of discussion had been decided in the business advisory committee and added that those who had given notice for the no-confidence motion should be ready to discuss it any time.
Earlier, speaking in the pre-lunch session, Kumar had said that the government was ready to face the no-trust motion.
"Everything will be clear after the discussion. I want to make it clear in the House that the people have full confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," Kumar said.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who had also given a notice for a no-confidence motion, told the speaker that she should have "taken together all notices at a time."
Mahajan said she had followed the rules.
Apart from Kharge and Srinivas, notices for no-confidence were given by K.C. Venugopal (Congress), Tariq Anwar (Nationalist Congress Party), N.K. Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party) and Thota Narsimham (TDP).
Opposition parties had also pressed for a no-confidence motion in the second half of the Budget session, but it could not be taken up. The second half of Budget session was nearly washed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.