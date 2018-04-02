NEW DELHI — President Ram Nath Kovind April 2 presented Padma Awards to 43 people, including cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
According to a release, the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honor, was presented to five people – Dhoni, billiards champion Pankaj Advani, Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin (posthumously), Indian artist Laxman Pai and folk singer Sharda Sinha, while the Padma Shri was awarded to 38 people.
Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and union ministers.
