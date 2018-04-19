100 life-sized cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sit on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol April 10 in Washington, D.C. The advocacy group Avaaz placed the cutouts on the lawn to bring attention to the alleged hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook ahead of Zuckerberg's hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation and Senate Judiciary Committees. In India, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT told the government to have Facebook commit in writing that it will not misuse user data to influence elections or for any purposes outside the purview of local laws. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)