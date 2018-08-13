KOLKATA — West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Aug. 13 laid the foundation stone for a Silicon Valley hub to be built over 100 acres of land in New Town, a satellite of Kolkata.
Officials said Reliance Jio will set up a data center spread over 40 acres in the area.
"Not just the state and the country, the Silicon Valley hub will be a top IT destination in the whole world," Banerjee said on the occasion.
She said that the state is industry- and technology-friendly and had one of the lowest attrition rates as well as low operational costs.
"We are happy that Reliance Group is setting up a new state-of-art data center in Kolkata. New projects of Amazon, Fujisoft, new IT Parks at Purulia, Malda and Siliguri were also launched today," the chief minister said.
Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that Bengal had collaborated with Amazon Internet Service and FujiSoft for high-end IT solutions.
Information technology major Infosys Aug. 13 announced commencement of work on its new software development center spread over 50 acres here.
The company will invest approximately Rs. 100 crore in the first phase of construction of a 525,000 square feet facility.
The first phase will be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining all statutory clearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.