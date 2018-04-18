NEW DELHI — The Delhi High Court April 18 directed 12 media organizations to pay Rs. 10 lakh each as compensation for disclosing the identity of an eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
Advocates representing the media houses told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar that the mistake was due to ignorance of the law and the misconception that they could name the victim because she was deceased.
As the media houses apologized, the court asked them to deposit the compensation with the Registrar General of the High Court within a week and directed that the money be transferred to Jammu and Kashmir to be used for the victim's compensation scheme.
The media houses are The Times of India, The Indian Express, NDTV, The Hindu, Republic TV, Deccan Chronicle, Navbharat Times, The Week, The Pioneer, Firstpost, The Statesman and India TV, court documents showed.
The court directed that wide and continuous publicity be given to the statutory provisions of laws regarding the privacy of victims of sexual offenses and punishments for revealing their identities.
The court observed that there were long-term repercussions to the victim's family, especially the women, as a result of the reporting.
The court last week issued notice to several media houses for disclosing the victim's identity, saying it violated the law and was punishable under Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code.
Taking suo motu cognizance of the publication of photographs and the name of the rape victim, the court said that under Section 23 (Procedure for Media) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, any person who discloses the identity of a child victim could be sentenced to a minimum of six months' imprisonment.
The High Court also said it will at a later stage take up the use of social media as a tool to reveal and disseminate the identity of victims of sexual violence, and listed the matter for further hearing April 25.
The minor in Kathua was held captive inside a temple and sedated before being repeatedly raped and murdered.
Sanjhi Ram, the temple’s caretaker, has been named the main accused and is said to have planned the heinous crime to instill fear among the Bakarwal community to which the victim belonged.
