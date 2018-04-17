NEW DELHI — A mentally challenged minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth while two of his friends filmed the crime in the national capital, said a police officer April 17, adding that all of the accused have been arrested.
According to the police, the accused Bunty and two of his friends were arrested April 16 night.
"Bunty has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and his friends under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act for their involvement in the crime," the police officer said.
He said the incident took place April 13 and was reported to the police the next day after the family of victim, 12, saw the video clip on their WhatsApp.
The victim lives with her family in Mangolpur Kalan, Rohini, in west Delhi. The family was shocked to see the video and immediately informed the police about the incident, the officer said.
"Bunty, who is a neighbor of the victim, on the day of crime took her to some places in good faith in the locality.
"Finally, he took the girl to a community center and at a secluded place committed the crime in front of two of his friends. The scene of crime was identified through the video they had made," the police officer said.
The victim's family also alleged that the accused's family members were mounting pressure on them to withdraw the case.
"Accused Bunty is a powerful person and his other family members have strong hold in the area. They are mounting pressure on us to withdraw rape case against Bunty after his arrest. They are also pressurizing us to leave Mangolpur Kalan locality," victim's mother said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.