NEW DELHI — Microsoft will invest $5 billion in the Internet of Things globally, including in India, over the next four years, the company announced April 4.
With Microsoft's IoT platform – which includes cloud computing, operating systems and devices – the company is simplifying the IoT journey, enabling customers to create trusted, connected solutions.
"Microsoft in India is committed to helping everyone bring their digital transformation vision to life across every industry," the company said in a blog post.
IoT is gainging momentum in India, impacting everyday life with electricity savings, new resources, predictive healthcare and advanced automobile safety, among other areas.
Microsoft Azure is the preferred platform powering a variety of IoT devices.
In India, TechSpan Engineering has implemented a monitoring system built on the Azure IoT platform, using sensors provided by the Austrian firm s::can and its India Partner Aaxis Nano.
Using the power of the Microsoft cloud, IoT and data, the solution taps into the robust s::can sensors to provide measurements across 17 parameters.
"The solution is currently being used for monitoring drinking water quality online by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (125 stations) and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board in Hubli, Dharwad and Bijapur (3 stations)," Microsoft said.
"It is also being used for online surface water quality monitoring by Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi (44 stations) and Central Water Commission, New Delhi (3 stations)," the company added.
Microsoft Azure IoT is powering India's first Smart Street Lighting Project for Jaipur.
"Microsoft's partner Samudra LED has now deployed a customized Microsoft IoT-platform-based solution created by ISV Precimetrix to monitor, control and manage smart LED public street lights," said the blog post.
The project will benefit 1.65 million people through improved street lighting and a 36,750-metric-ton reduction of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
It will also result in $1 million in fiscal savings annually, accrued to the government due to reduced energy consumption.
Researchers at IISc Bangalore are also using a network of IoT sensors coupled with Microsoft Azure analytics to find ways for cloud technologies to tackle urban water scarcity.
"Microsoft 'FarmBeats' is a research project for agriculture that enables seamless data collection from various sensors, cameras and drones," the company said.
Earlier last year, Tata Motors announced it will leverage Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies to create a personalized, smart and safer driving experience.
