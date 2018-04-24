MANDLA — In the wake of increasing reports of rapes across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi April 24 called for a social movement to protect girls and said families must teach their sons to become responsible.
Addressing a gathering here to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day, he also said that museums will be established in states where tribals fought for India’s independence and called for a transformation of India’s villages over the next four years.
Citing the ordinance his government approved last week that provides for the death sentence to those convicted of raping a child below 12 years of age and life terms to those who rape children below 16, he noted the applause that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received when he announced the new ordinance during his speech.
Modi also called for families to be respectful of their daughters.
"The government in Delhi listens to your heart. We should learn to give respect to daughters in the family, we should increase the importance of daughters in the family and start teaching sons about responsibility. It will never be difficult to protect daughters if we start teaching sons about responsibility.
"The one who acts devilishly will face the gallows. We have to build a social movement and we can all together bring out the country from this problem," he said.
Modi's remarks came in the wake of nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and other similar incidents, including a case in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, where the main accused is a BJP MLA.
He launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, unveiled a five-year road map for overall development for tribals and laid the foundation stone for an Indian Oil Corporation LPG bottling plant in Maneri.
With almost a year before the next Lok Sabha polls, the program in this predominantly tribal district is seen as an effort by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to reach out to the rural masses. Madhya Pradesh will face assembly polls later this year.
In his nearly 45-minute speech, Modi suggested steps to boost farmer incomes, improve soil health and boost ground water recharge. He emphasized the use of technology, including mobile phones, to bring transparency and efficiency in implementing welfare initiatives.
He also said that some of the real heroes of India’s freedom struggle have not received the recognition they deserve.
Referring to sacrifices by tribal leaders, especially after 1857, he said they fought many important battles for the country's honor.
The prime minister noted that along with Birsa Munda and Rani Avantibai, many other tribals made important sacrifices and contributions to India’s fight for freedom.
"It is my dream that in every state where tribals have fought for freedom struggle, a modern museum will be made," he said.
Modi also said the Panchayati Raj Day was an opportunity to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams.
"By 2022, we should transform our villages in accordance with the dream of Mahatma Gandhi. I want to make you persons of strong resolve."
He suggested bee-keeping and planting bamboo along the edges of fields as steps that could increase farming incomes. The government has classified bamboo as a grass to better enable its commercial use, he added.
Modi said a lack of funds was no longer a pressing concern and that government initiatives should be conducted honestly and with transparency.
"Not a single child should stay illiterate. If a life is transformed due to a pradhan, India moves in the right direction," he said, adding he small steps lead to big change.
Urging villagers to take care of the health of soil, he said that excessive use of chemical fertilizers can cause damage and suggested reducing the use of urea.
Referring to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, he suggested a focus on water conservation projects in April, May and June, and said if every drop of rain water is conserved, it will reduce expenses.
"We have to take forward Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan," he said.
