NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi July 30 spoke to former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party emerged as the largest in the country's general elections last week, and called for peace and development in the South Asian neighborhood.
"Prime Minister spoke to Imran Khan, Chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
"Prime Minister expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan," the statement said, adding Modi "also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighborhood."
Khan has said that he will take the oath as prime minister Aug. 11, the media reported July 30.
Although PTI emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, it is short of numbers to form its government independently.
To meet the required number of votes, the PTI leadership has reportedly approached the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Grand Democratic Alliance, PML-Quaid and the Balochistan Awami Party, as well as independents.
