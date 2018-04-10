NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fast April 12 in protest of the washout of Parliament’s second edition of the budget session that ended April 6 due to opposition party disruptions.
"The prime minister will observe a fast even while engaged in his official duty and official engagements," Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson G.V.L. Narsimha Rao told IANS.
This will be part of the BJP’s day-long hunger strike to protest against the disruption of Parliament by the opposition.
BJP president Amit Shah will observe a hunger strike in Hubli, Karnataka, while party MPs will fast in their constituencies.
