GUWAHATI — A mudslide triggered by monsoon rains demolished tin-roofed homes on a hillside in northeastern India, killing at least eight children and one woman while they were sleeping, a government official said July 11.
Some of them were swept away by the floodwaters. Rescuers have reached Tamenglong village to help other residents, said Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Singh. The village in Manipur state is nearly 600 kilometers (375 miles) south of Assam’s state capital, Guwahati.
The June-September monsoon season often brings heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides to India.
Waterlogged Mumbai was paralyzed for a third day, after flooding turned some streets into rivers and people waded through knee- to waist-deep waters.
Though there was some respite July 11, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast more heavy rain this week.
On July 10, more than 500 people were rescued from an express train that got stuck because of waterlogged tracks. Public transport stopped for several hours and thousands of commuters were stranded in the worst-hit areas. Flights to and from Mumbai were delayed.
India’s financial capital struggles to cope with the monsoon deluge every year, drawing criticism of its poor planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.