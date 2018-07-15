Mumbai’s Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles have joined UNESCO’s World Heritage list.
The decision was made during the 42nd session of the World Heritage Committee in Bahrain’s capital Manama.
UNESCO India announced the news on its Twitter page, writing: “The 42nd #WorldHeritage Committee of #UNESCO underway in #Manama #Bahrain inscribed #VitorianGothic and #Artdeco Ensembles of #Mumbai on the #WorldHeritageList making it the 37th entry from #India.”
These two architectural styles bear testimony to the phases of modernization that Mumbai has undergone in the course of the 19th and 20th centuries, said UNESCO.
Having become a global trading center, the city of Mumbai implemented an ambitious urban planning project in the second half of the 19th century, the agency explains on its website. It led to the construction of ensembles of public buildings bordering the Oval Maidan open space, first in the “Victorian Neo-Gothic” style and then, in the early 20th century, in the “Art Deco idiom.”
The Victorian ensemble includes Indian elements suited to the climate, including balconies and verandas. The Art Deco edifices, with their cinemas and residential buildings, blend Indian design with Art Deco imagery, creating a unique style that has been described as Indo-Deco.
