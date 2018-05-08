NEW DELHI — Barely 5-10 percent of sexual assault victims across India were able to get compensation under the relevant schemes in various states, the National Legal Services Authority told the Supreme Court May 8.
A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta was told that at most 10 percent of victims received the compensation promised by the schemes.
NALSA said as per data from Andhra Pradesh, of the 901 cases lodged in 2017, only one victim has received compensation.
In 2016, 840 such cases were lodged in Andhra Pradesh but only eight victims received compensation, according to the NALSA data, which also noted that of the 1,028 cases registered in 2017 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in the Andhra Pradesh, only 11 victims were compensated.
In Rajasthan, 3,305 such cases were registered in 2017 and 140 victims received compensation.
In Bihar, 1,199 First Information Reports of sexual assault were lodged in 2017 but only 82 victims were compensated, revealed the data.
After the Dec. 16, 2012, gang-rape and murder case in Delhi, the Central government in 2013 announced a Nirbhaya Fund scheme to support NGO and government initiatives working for women's safety.
The court was hearing petitions filed after the gangrape case in 2012, raising concerns over the safety and security of women.
