NEW DELHI — India April 26 urged the U.S. to take "corrective actions" regarding reports of imminent plans by the U.S. to prohibit spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America.
Tightening eligibility rules for an H-1B visa for highly skilled workers is also on the agenda, announced the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The U.S. decision to put certain restrictions on visas is quite disappointing and we hope that the U.S. will take corrective actions," Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said at the annual meeting here of the American Chamber of Commerce in India.
Spouses of H-1B workers in the U.S. will no longer be able to seek employment or set up a business, as per plans revealed to the U.S. Senate by a senior administration official – a move that could affect thousands of Indians.
"We would like to have the reality put into perspective that Indian companies in the U.S. are contributing significantly in the growth of the U.S. economy. We feel that the U.S. must understand the concern of India," he said.
Following Trump's election on a protectionist platform, the U.S. has announced stricter norms for issuing H-1B and L1 visas.
Last October, Prabhu said the issue of H-1B and L1 visas, which have facilitated the entry of Indian IT professionals, had been raised strongly with Washington.
Referring to the U.S.'s latest protectionist measures, Prabhu said India has also raised concerns on trade matters.
"On trade matters, we have communicated to the U.S. that India is a fast-growing economy with an FDI (foreign direct investment) regime that is more and more participatory," he said.
Last month, Trump slapped import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, while China retaliated earlier in April increasing tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products, including frozen pork, wine and certain fruits and nuts.
India has sought an exemption from the U.S. tariffs along the lines the U.S. has allowed for the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.
"The U.S. is putting certain conditions on trade front which has created issues at both bilateral and multi-lateral levels. I think we need to put this behind as growth in global trade would benefit all," Prabhu said.
"Amidst the talk of trade deficits and other challenges, as long as there is no friendship deficit we will sort out those issues. American companies operating in India benefits both the nations and we must look at more opportunities that will be mutually beneficial to us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.