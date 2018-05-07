NEW DELHI — In an effort to foster growth in India's nascent artificial intelligence and machine learning ecosystem, NITI Aayog May 7 partnered with Google to work together on several initiatives in the two areas.
Under the aegis of the program, Google will train and incubate Indian AI startups in an accelerator program. Google and its affiliates will mentor and coach these startups to enable them to better leverage AI in their respective business models, the NITI Aayog said in a statement.
Furthermore, Google will also bring its AI online training courses to students, graduates and engineers in numerous cities across India in the form of study groups and developer-run courses.
Highlighting the importance of this partnership, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that artificial intelligence is going to disrupt the way business is done.
"India, in particular, is uniquely poised in utilizing AI to innovate for social and inclusive good.
"India is embracing future technologies such as machine learning and AI to augment its capacity in healthcare, improve outcomes in education, develop innovative governance systems for our citizens and improve overall economic productivity of the nation," Kant said after the NITI Aayog and Google signed a statement of intent.
Kant said the partnership will unlock massive training initiatives, support startups and encourage AI research through Ph.D. scholarships, "all of which contributes to the larger idea of a technologically-empowered new India."
Under the program, NITI Aayog and Google will organize an AI and machine learning hackathon focused on solving key challenges within agriculture, education, healthcare, financial inclusion, transportation and mobility.
The NITI Aayog has been entrusted by the government to set up a national program to conduct research and development in frontier technologies such as AI.
