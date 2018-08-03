GUWAHATI — Close to 90,000 people in Assam have been affected by the second wave of floods to ravage the state this summer, causing damage and displacement in 153 villages in six districts, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Golaghat, Sivsagar and Charaideo.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the floods that have hit the state since June 13 have affected 10.99 lakh people. The state has registered 41 deaths – 38 in flooding and three due to landslides.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Aug. 3 reviewed the flood situation.
He has asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to come up with innovative steps such as constructing high-rise structures to provided support for the many people who suffer every year due to flooding.
Between June 13 and Aug. 3, Assam has endured two waves of flooding affecting 163 villages and 10.99 lakh people.
Altogether, 388 relief camps have been set up and 440 relief distribution centers opened to distribute relief items to the affected people.
