Activists protest the sexual assault of girls at a state-run home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, near Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi, July 30. Police in eastern India July 23 excavated the grounds of a state-run children's home after allegations that more than 40 girls were sexually assaulted and one was killed on the premises. Police secured a court order to excavate the grounds of the shelter after one of the victims said she had seen staff beat an inmate to death. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)