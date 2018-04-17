STOCKHOLM — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven have held talks that focused on trade, growth, global security and climate.
Lofven announced a new innovation partnership worth 50 million kronor ($6 million) between the two countries that he said would be good “for job creation as well as for the climate.”
After lunch with Lofven April 17, Modi met with the five Nordic prime ministers for the first India-Nordic Summit.
Modi’s next stop is London, where he plans to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Britain is seeking to bolster its trade ties in anticipation of Brexit.
The Indian prime minister is unlikely to meet there with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi due to the generally hostile relations between Pakistan and India.
