NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar's Motihari where he will lay the foundation stones for four sewerage projects in Patna, an official release said April 9.
Modi will also address 20,000 Swachhagrahis – ambassadors of cleanliness – as part of the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations.
The sewerage projects are worth Rs. 1,111.56 crore. "These four projects together will create new sewage treatment plant capacity of 60 MLD and lay the sewer network of 376.12 km in Saidpur and Pahari sewerage zones of Patna," the release said.
The expected sewage load for Patna by 2035 is estimated to be 320 MLD.
Once completed, the four plants, along with 29 other ongoing projects in Bihar under the Namami Gange scheme, will ensure that no untreated sewage water from Patna flows into the Ganga, it said.
The theme of the centenary celebrations of the Champaran Satyagrah is "Satyagrah se Swachhagrah."
Mahatma Gandhi launched the Champaran Satyagrah on April 10, 1917, to fight for the rights of farmers who were forced by the British to cultivate indigo.
Swachhagrahis are foot soldiers and motivators who work to implement community approaches to sanitation at the village level.
