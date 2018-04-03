CHENNAI — Tamil Nadu April 3 saw hunger strikes, train blockades and shuttered businesses as state-wide citizens and political leaders protested the Central government's failure to set up the Cauvery Management Board, despite a Supreme Court order.
The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam held a day-long, state-wide hunger strike with Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam fasting here while in state districts, the protest was led by other ministers and party leaders.
The protest began at 8:00 a.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m.
Speaking at the venue, Palaniswami blamed rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the state’s failure to receive water from the Cauvery river.
He said the DMK government did not renew the water-sharing agreement with Karnataka in 1974, which in turn resulted in the current situation.
Meanwhile DMK leader M.K. Stalin called AIADMK's hunger strike dramatic.
Stalin said instead of condemning the Bharatiya Janata party-led Central government for not constituting the CMB, the AIADMK engaged in low-level politics by blaming his party and the Congress for the Cauvery issue.
He said the AIADMK fast was a drama to demonstrate that they, too, agitated for water from the Cauvery river.
The DMK and its allies, who have called for another shutdown strike April 5, continued their protests by blocking suburban trains.
Some of the protesters were taken into custody, the police said.
Abiding a call from the traders association, several shops across the state were closed.
The top court in its Feb. 16 verdict had reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which was less than 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007.
On the other hand, Karnataka's share of water was increased by 14.75 TMC.
The Center failed to set up the CMB within the six weeks given by the apex court's Feb. 16 order.
The deadline ended March 29.
Tamil Nadu political leaders say the BJP is favoring Karnataka, which is opposed to the CMB and where Assembly elections are soon to take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.